Star goes live on Disney+, with price rise

Disney’s SVoD platform, Disney+, has rolled out its new Star brand in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Singapore.

Fully integrated into Disney+ in these markets, Star has its own dedicated brand page featuring a collection of general entertainment movies, television, documentaries and more, along with Star-branded exclusive originals and local productions being created for the service.

“Disney+ has touched the lives of nearly a hundred million people around the globe by providing a home for exceptional storytelling from the beloved brands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, and today’s launch of the Star-branded international general entertainment offering marks an exciting expansion for the service,” said Rebecca Campbell, Chairman, International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer, The Walt Disney Company. “With the addition of Star, we’re building even more value for consumers by adding an incredible array of high-quality movies and series for families, older teens, and adults, fueled by the acquisition of 21st Century Fox and our creative studios.”

Star features around 75 TV series and over 280 movies at launch. A full content list can be seen here.

Disney+ with Star will continue its global rollout in new markets later this year with Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea; and in Latin America, the general entertainment offering will launch as a separate streaming service, Star+.

With the new content comes a price rise, and in the UK, Disney+ will now cost £7.99, or £79.90 annually (with similar hike in all markets). For current subscribers, Star becomes part of their current subscription for the first six months, and their current monthly price won’t change until August 23rd. And if a subscriber has an annual subscriber their standard price won’t change until their next annual renewal on/after August 23rd.