MTV Play app launches on Virgin TV

ViacomCBS Networks UK (VCN UK) has announced the launch of MTV’s direct-to-consumer SVoD streaming service, MTV Play, on Virgin TV. The launch means Virgin TV customers can now watch hundreds of hours of MTV long form content, by accessing the MTV Play app through a Virgin TV set-top box.

MTV Play, which is targeted at MTV’s younger, mobile first audiences, is home to MTV UK’s hit youth-focused reality programming. The app features catch-up content from MTV, including the latest episodes of hit shows such as Teen Mom UK, and an extensive library of boxset content from MTV titles including Geordie Shore (pictured), Ex on the Beach and The Hills. The app also provides a live linear stream of MTV UK, in addition to short form digital original series.



Dan Fahy, Senior Vice President, Head of Emerging Business, ViacomCBS Networks UK said: “Partnerships play a key role in the acceleration and growth of our streaming products, so it’s great to be further expanding MTV Play’s presence on Virgin TV. In a set-top-box first for MTV Play, Virgin TV’s customers can now catch up on MTV Play’s huge content library, including our newest shows and iconic classics.”

David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, added: “Virgin TV is all about giving our customers all of their favourite content and streaming apps in one place. The MTV Play app provides viewers who love cutting edge documentaries and reality TV shows with an immersive experience that contains hundreds of hours of top programming.”

MTV Play was first launched in the UK in 2019 on the Apple App Store and Google Play, with subscribers paying £3.99 a month for access to on-demand content and the MTV UK linear stream.

MTV Play is the latest ViacomCBS offering to be added to Virgin TV. Channel 5’s VoD service My5 and Pluto TV both launched on Virgin TV in 2020, bringing an extensive choice of on-demand content, as well as over 100 linear channels from Pluto TV.

MTV Play now sits under VCN UK’s recently announced Growth and Partnerships division. Headed up by Fahy, the unit has been tasked with increasing streaming revenue across all of VCN UK’s streaming products, which also includes My5, Pluto TV and Nick Jr’s interactive learning app, Noggin.