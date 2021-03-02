Data: Smart TVs see 157% YoY increase in viewing hours
March 2, 2021
Conviva has publised Q4 2020 data on streaming TV growth and viewing trends. While many industries throughout Europe and around the globe struggled amid the pressures of Covid-19, streaming comparatively flourished.
New streaming services emerged from well-established television players, capturing the hearts, minds and money of those in lockdown seeking entertainment.
- Europe tallied 122 per cent growth in time spent streaming comparing Q4 2019 to Q4 2020.
- Globally, smart TVs saw an impressive 157 per cent year-over-year increase in viewing hours.
- In Europe, the connected TV device and smart TV categories both commanded 203 per cent growth.
- In Europe, gaming consoles came out on top in terms of growth with a huge 607 per cent increase in viewing time year over year.
- Video start failures and buffering both improved in Europe, by 26 per cent and 25 per cent respectively, and picture quality improved with 69 per cent higher bitrate. Minutes per play also increased by 11 per cent.
