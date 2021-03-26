Analyst: E Europe to add 6m digital pay-TV subs

Eastern Europe will lose nearly 5 million pay-TV subscribers between 2020 and 2026 to take the total to 78.18 million, but the number of digital pay-TV subscribers will increase by nearly 6 million between 2020 and 2026 to 76 million, according to the Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research

“Not great – but not as bad as the US,” suggests Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, who explains that most of the remaining analogue cable TV subscribers are paying very little to receive very little. “These homes are reluctant or unable to upgrade to more expensive digital pay–TV,” he adds.

There were still 12.6 million analogue cable subscribers by end-2020.

Pay-TV will be taken by 63 per cent of the region’s TV homes in 2026; down from 66 per cent in 2020. Digital pay-TV penetration will climb from 56 per cent to 62 per cent over the same period.