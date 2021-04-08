Research: Smart TVs in majority of US homes

Findings from Hub Entertainment Research’s third annual Connected Home report suggest that smart TVs are now in a large majority of US TV homes, and account for over half of all TV sets. As more Americans use smart TVs to stream, Hub asks whether the future is limited for the now-popular peripherals many use to deliver streaming content, addressable ads, and interactive TV features.
Ownership of a smart TV set is at 70 per cent of TV households in 2021, a notable milestone in their adoption.
Key providers of separate streaming devices are hedging their bets by outfitting more and more smart TV sets with their software. The Hub study also shows increasing ownership of TV sets with built-in operating systems from Roku or Fire TV – more than two in five TV households now have one of these sets.
Any streaming to a TV set has increased to 77 per cent of all homes from 74 per cent a year ago – whether using the built-in capability of a smart TV or a connected device. The adoption of smart TVs has driven this increase.
Lastly, the pandemic has brought about a big change in how people plan to buy smart TVs.
“The wider adoption of smart TVs and replacement of non-smart TVs turns up the pressure on connected devices like streaming boxes, streaming sticks, and video game consoles,” said David Tice, senior consultant to Hub and co-author of the study. “This ‘eliminating of the middleman’ will have a direct impact on how future revenue is split on advanced TV businesses like streaming, interactive shopping, and addressable advertising.”
