Champions League, Europa League finals free on BT Sport

BT Sport is making the 2021 UEFA Europa League Final and the UEFA Champions League Final available for everyone in the UK to watch whether on TV, online or on mobile and using the latest broadcast technology.

Both finals will be available for free on the BT Sport website, the BT Sport YouTube channel and the BT Sport App for small and large-screen devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs and Amazon Fire. The finals will also be available for anyone to watch on Virgin channel 532 (HD) and 533 (UHD).

BT Sport’s live coverage of the UEFA Europa League Final, Manchester Utd v Villarreal, from Gdansk will begin at 6.30pm on May 26th on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD, hosted by Jake Humphrey and the team including Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves, Paul Scholes, Robbie Savage and Ian Darke.

BT Sport’s live coverage of the all-English UEFA Champions League Final, Man City v Chelsea, will begin on May 28th with a live preview show beginning at 8pm on BT Sport 1 hosted by Lynsey Hipgrave with guests Michael Owen, Gianfranco Zola and Owen Hargreaves. Coverage of the final will begin at 6pm on May 29th on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD, hosted by Gary Lineker and the team including Rio Ferdinand, Joleon Lescott, Joe Cole, Steve McManaman, Glenn Hoddle, Darren Fletcher and Des Kelly.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “After a difficult year for everyone, it’s exciting to be approaching the end of the football season with three English teams making it through to the European finals plus the option of watching it with family and friends in person. Anyone can watch the final, on BT Sport or for free online or on YouTube, or by downloading the BT Sport App and trying out Match Day Experience features such as the enhanced player and Watch Together.”

Ben McOwen Wilson, Manager Director of YouTube UK, added: “We’re proud and excited to partner BT Sport to bring the two biggest matches in European club football to British viewers for the sixth year running, including our third all-English final in this year’s UEFA Champions League! With restrictions lifting, no doubt many fans will be looking forward to meeting with friends and family to watch the beautiful game on the big screen. This year BT and YouTube will deliver the highest quality streams in Ultra High Definition and for the first time high frame rate (60fps) to allow all our viewers to have the best possible free viewing experience, wherever they are. Football is in this country’s DNA and the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League finals have always attracted record-breaking viewing figures on the platform. YouTube’s committed to ensuring that digital Britain builds back better and after a tough year for sports fans, we expect this year to be one of the biggest yet.”