Iceland: NENT to show Champions League on Viaplay

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Nordic streaming company, will show live UEFA Champions League football on its Viaplay streaming service in Iceland from the 2021/2022 season.

The new three-year agreement sees NENT Group share the Champions League rights with Icelandic broadcaster Sýn and will bring Europe’s premier club tournament to Viaplay viewers in Iceland for the first time. NENT Group has also acquired the Icelandic rights to the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

From 2021 to 2024, Viaplay in Iceland will offer more than 60 live UEFA Champions League games every season. NENT Group and Sýn will have alternating first picks of matches from the initial group phase, the first knock-out round, the quarter-finals and the semi-finals. The 2021/2022 final will be shown by NENT Group, the 2022/2023 final by Sýn and the 2023/2024 final will be shared. NENT Group and Sýn will share the Icelandic rights to the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Europa Conference League in the same way.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO, commented: “Viaplay continues to reshape Iceland’s streaming landscape by adding even more top-quality sports content, combined with our fast-growing films and series proposition. Securing the rights to every UEFA European club competition for the next three years is an important step and marks yet another milestone in our unique and long-lasting partnership with UEFA. This is fantastic news for Icelandic sports fans.”