Study: Illegal streaming widespread in Sweden

Mediavision’s latest study on piracy in the Nordics concludes that illegal streaming and downloading of films and TV series is widespread in the region.

There are around 3 million who watch pirate TV content in the Nordics and most of them are Swedish. Sweden is not only the biggest country in the region, but also has the highest share of pirates. Mediavision’s study also shows that illegal IPTV is popular Sweden; approximately 225,000 households in the region admit to having access to such services.

Comparing these figures to legally accessed IPTV, Mediavision conclude that almost 15 per cent of all IPTV subscriptions are illegalin Sweden.