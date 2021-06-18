MPs to question Channel 4 execs

The UK parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee is to address the future of commercial PSB Channel 4 following the confirmation that privatisation is an option being considered by the Government.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told the Committee in May 2021 that its privatisation was under examination in a review of public service broadcasting.

At an evidence session on June 22nd, Alex Mahon, Chief Executive, Channel 4 and Charles Gurassa, Chair, Channel 4 will be asked about the broadcaster’s finances and actions taken to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on advertising revenues.

The impact of delays to Government legislation on prominence that would make public service content easier to find on online viewing platforms will also be raised, as will an update on the channel’s plans to move its headquarters to Leeds.