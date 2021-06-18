Research: Harry Potter most popular movie franchise

Research by FandomSpot reveals that Harry Potter is the most popular movie franchise in the world – number one in a total of 75 countries, including the US, Canada, and Brazil, as well as a majority of Europe, including countries such as France, the UK, Italy, Germany,and Spain.

Second is Spider-Man, the most popular franchise in 68 countries, followed by Rambo (12), Pokémon (6), and Lego (4).

Somewhat amazingly, Fifty Shades of Grey is the most popular movie franchise in 2 countries – and beats Star Wars, Jurassic World, and Batman, which aren’t the favourite franchises of any country.

Alyssa Celatti, movie expert at FandomSpot, commentsed “We know that Harry Potter and Spider-Man are popular characters and movie franchises, but what’s surprising is just how many fans across the world love these franchises. More surprising still is that Star Wars isn’t the most popular franchise in a single country, despite the recent success of Star Wars properties such as [theme park ride] Galaxy’s Edge and The Mandalorian. This suggests that, following the mixed reception of the sequel trilogy and the disappointing box office return for Solo, that fans are maybe falling out of love with the Star Wars movies.”