VIDAA bring Deezer to smart TVs

Deezer and VIDAA are helping TV users in over 150 countries instantly play their favourite tunes from the comfort of the living room. Deezer, the global music streaming service, is available immediately on VIDAA, one of the biggest TV platforms for brands like Hisense, Toshiba and others.

The new integration lets Deezer Premium, Family and HiFi users easily play songs, playlists, albums or artists through an app that’s recetnly been fully revamped The app will be pre-loaded on all TV launchers. Fans will also be able to instantly access their music through a dedicated Deezer button on Hisense and Loewe TV remote controls from this summer.

New Deezer Premium users can also benefit from four months access fo £4 – exclusively to the VIDAA platform. Users need to login or sign up via the QR code on their TVs.

“We always want to make sure fans can access their music service from any device. Having a dedicated Deezer button on the remote control means that users only need to tap once to dive into over 70 million tracks. Whether it’s a feel good, chill out or a party vibe that you’re after, it’s now easier than ever through the VIDAA portal” said Franziska Schwarz, VP of Partnerships at Deezer.

“Bringing Deezer to our platform marks a big milestone for us as music is one of our core pillars. Since TV remains a central object in our homes, VIDAA is committed to always providing entertainment for our customers. Our partnership ensures that music fans have access to the best and most personalized content from Deezer. Unlimited music in combination with amazing TV speakers will guarantee countless hours of enjoyment,” said Guy Edri, EVP of Business Development at VIDAA USA.

This summer, France, Mexico and Canada will begin shipping the Deezer-branded remote controls, with other countries rolling out across the year. The availability of podcasts in the Deezer VIDAA app will also roll out later in the year.