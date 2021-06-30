Extreme Reach joins IAB Europe’s TCF

Extreme Reach (ER), the global asset management solution for TV and video ads, has announced their approved status as the latest independent ad server to join IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF).

In joining the TCF, Extreme Reach ensures compliance with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ePrivacy Directive. Extreme Reach also follows the IAB’s California Consumers Privacy Act (CCPA) compliance framework in the US.

The TCF was developed by IAB Europe in collaboration with organisations and professionals in the digital advertising industry. It provides transparency to consumers about how, and by whom, their personal data is processed. It also enables users to express choices. Moreover, the TCF enables vendors engaged in programmatic advertising to know ahead of time whether their own and/or their partners’ transparency and consent status allows them to lawfully process personal data for online advertising and related purposes.

“We are proud to join the IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework as we expand our offerings globally with our recent acquisition of Adstream,” said Tim Conley, CEO and Co-Founder of Extreme Reach. “As a long-time member of the IAB and IAB Tech Lab in the US, we are committed to simplifying the digital advertising ecosystem with seamless asset management and campaign execution for marketers while always ensuring high quality, privacy compliant viewing experiences for consumers.”

Through TCF, publishers can continue funding themselves through relevant online advertising, and brands can continue to reach their audiences. All the while and most importantly, consumer privacy is protected. The added registration of Extreme Reach to TCF, further bolsters IAB Europe’s mission to raise the standard and trust in digital advertising across Europe.