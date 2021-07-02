NEXTGEN TV roll-out gathers pace

An expanded number of central Florida viewers will get a taste of the future as eight Orlando TV stations band together to launch NEXTGEN TV. Delivering more expansive audio and video options, as well as other new capabilities, NEXTGEN TV enables TV stations to better personalise their broadcasts with information and interactive features, making the content more relevant and engaging for viewers.

“With NEXTGEN TV, viewers are immersed in stunning video with brilliant colour, sharper images, and deeper contrast, making them feel like they’re part of the action,” explained Mike McClain, senior vice president and general manager of WOFL-TV, WRBW-TV, and WOGX-TV. “Offering a whole new dimension to broadcast TV viewing, the Dolby Audio System for NEXTGEN TV offers movie-theatre quality sound, consistent volume across channels, and Voice + enhanced dialogue so viewers can hear every voice clearly.”

NEXTGEN TV is a feature built into select new TV models manufactured by LG Electronics, Samsung, and Sony, and now widely available to consumers. While features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and by broadcaster as commercial service becomes available in local markets, it is designed to be upgradable, enabling a viewer’s television set to advance with the latest technology.

“Viewers in Orlando have a lot to be excited about, as NEXTGEN TV is going to change the way they experience live broadcast television, and it will only get better as more features are added down the road by their local stations,” declared John Soapes, president and general manager of WESH-TV. “NEXTGEN TV ensures the future of television, where content and the experience of watching culminates, leaving viewers informed, entertained, and inspired.”

Orlando, which is the US’s 17th largest television market, joins Tampa, Tallahassee, and Pensacola, and nearly 30 other early-adopter cities across the country where NEXTGEN TV service is already available. The eight local stations launching the new digital TV broadcast technology are Fox Television owned-and-operated WRBW-TV (MyNetwork, Channel 65) and WOFL-TV (FOX, Channel 35), Cox Media Group’s WFTV-TV (ABC, Channel, 9) and WRDQ-TV (Independent, Channel, 27), Graham Media Group’s WKMG-TV (CBS, Channel 6), Hearst Television’s WESH-TV (NBC, Channel 2) and WKCF-TV (CW, Channel 18), and University of Central Florida’s WUCF-TV (PBS, Channel 24).

“NEXTGEN TV merges over-the-air TV with the Internet, changing the way viewers watch live broadcast television and revolutionising their interactions with their home screens,” added Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, the broadcaster business group that is coordinating NEXTGEN TV station launches. “Because NEXTGEN TV can also be enhanced with Internet content, viewers across central Florida will be able to get the most out of live news, live events, and live sports.”

The participating stations have worked together to ensure current programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether their television service is provided over-the air or by a cable or satellite company. Antenna viewers can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure full service.