beIN Sports scores Bundesliga rights in France, Turkey

beIN Media Group and Bundesliga International have agreed a new deal in France and Turkey for the broadcast of the top flight German league on beIN Sports until 2025. The renewal extends the exclusive partnership between beIN Sports and Bundesliga in France to more than a decade, while reaching a new customer base on beIN Sports in Turkey.

Martin Aurenche, Vice-President of Sports Content & Acquisitions of beIN MEDIA GROUP, said “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Bundesliga in France to 2025 and begin a new partnership in Turkey, allowing our subscribers to watch the best German clubs and talent both in the domestic league and in a range of European competitions too. Both deals supports our business strategy of bidding proportionately for premium rights while focusing on growth and profitability in France and Turkey. The German league is undoubtedly one of the best in the world, and perfectly complements our incredible portfolio which includes UEFA Euro 2020, FIFA World Cup 2022, UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, the NBA, NFL, Wimbledon and much more.”



Bundesliga International CEO Robert Klein said: “Having worked with beIN for many years, we know the world class production that comes with each broadcast, alongside the comprehensive digital and social coverage, and we were eager to continue this journey with them. The Bundesliga is no stranger to phenomenal French players, such as Lucas Hernández, Kingsley Coman and Christopher Nkunku. But we are also renowned for showcasing the next generation of stars, and Turkey’s Ali Akman and Ömer Faruk Beyaz are just two more examples of young talents in Germany. Our joint commitment with beIN is to provide the best possible product, which starts with exclusive and locally relevant story-telling and on-site reporting, to innovative approaches to the live match coverage, so that fans in France and Turkey are able to enjoy their national heroes shine on the world stage.”