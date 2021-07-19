Spain embracing 4K

Spanish consumers are buying 4K receivers in significant numbers, helped by a growing number of 4K broadcasts.

Data from Vestel Iberia states that almost 7 million Ultra HD televisions have now been sold in Spain, and almost 1 million units in the past year.

José María Vázquez, product and quality director of Vestel Ibérica, in an opinion piece in Panorama Audiovisual, says: “The increase in television consumption experienced in the last year, caused by health restrictions and greater permanence in homes, together with the recent and upcoming sporting events, have also been key in this good evolution, generating a high demand for large format screens and consequently in the massive possibility that the receivers marketed can receive UHD.”

Vestel, a Turkish manufacturer of electronic devices and a member of the UHD Spain Association, manufactures and distributes TV sets of JVC, Hitachi and Toshiba brands, among others, and exports products to 149 markets under leading Japanese and European brands.

Since June 2020, the UHD Spain Association has been broadcasting quality content through DTT, satellite, Internet and hybrid television, in order to promote UHD in Spain.

“Broadcasters, as well as the whole chain of capture, encoding, broadcasting and post-production, up to the receiver itself, are making real efforts to bring this technology to end users,” adds Vázquez.