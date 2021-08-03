Netgem TV hits 200 channels

Netgem TV have reached the milestone of 200 channels available to their customers. This was achieved through the recent addition this summer of 20 extra channels.



The new channels launch follows the recent BT Sport and SportsTribal TV launch announcement and spreads across all genres, with even more sports channels (Motorvision TV, ESTV) but also lifestyle channels like Cooking Panda and the addition of Toon Goggles TV for kids.

These new channels come in complement to the Freeview Play partnership which remains the backbone of the Netgem TV service – so it was natural for Netgem to turn to a Public Service Broadcaster to launch the next big thematic hub, central on the TV User Interface across all distribution channels: Netgem has partnered with Channel 5’s Milkshake!, bringing together kids’ favourite characters, including Peppa Pig, Milkshake Monkey, Thomas and Friends and more, in the dedicated hub ‘School’s Out Avenue’ that will keep kids entertained throughout the summer holidays with their favourite shows and characters.



Louise Bucknole, VP Kids Programming, ViacomCBS Networks UK & Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to team up with Netgem TV and be part of their expansion bringing Milkshake! to families using Netgem TV across the UK. With ‘School’s Out Avenue’, kids will have access to their favourite Milkshake! shows, keeping them entertained throughout the summer and beyond.”

Shan Eisenberg, CCO Netgem, UK added: “We are thrilled to work with Channel 5’s Milkshake! to bring kids’ favourite characters right in the centre of our Netgem TV service this summer. This is a great way to mark Netgem reaching the landmark of 200 channels available to all ISP customers.”