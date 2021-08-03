Vevo reveals most-watched music videos

Vevo, the music video network, has released data to celebrate the 40th anniversary of music videos hitting the mainstream on August 1st 1981. This data, based on lifetime views across Vevo’s network, demonstrates the most popular music videos of each decade, both in the UK and globally.

Since the first airing of Video Killed the Radio Star on MTV 40 years ago, music videos have cemented their place in the mainstream consciousness. But since then, they have also vastly changed in both format and distribution. This is not only through enhanced production techniques and the evolution of artistic expression, but also in terms of where and how they are viewed by mass audiences, and new modes of distribution, such as Connected TV.

Some key data:

Luis Fonsi’s Despacito (ft. Daddy Yankee) is still the most viewed video globally from 2010-2020, and with 7.451 billion views it has almost twice the viewership of the number two spot on the 2010s list (Mark Ronson’s Uptown Funk with 4.246 billion views).

Eminem makes three appearances on the UK 2000s top 10 list, with his hits When I’m Gone (2), Without Me (5) and Mockingbird (7). Katy Perry pops up twice in the global 2010s list with her hits Roar (5) and Dark Horse ft. Juicy J (7).

Just two of the top 10 global hits in the 80s list top 1 billion views, with Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine racking up 1.268 billion views and Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up 1.104 billion. By contrast, every most-viewed video from the 2010s surpasses this figure.

Homegrown highlights from the global list include The Police’s Every Breath You Take at number 6 in the 80s list and 866 million views, while Irish band The Cranberries also hit number 4 globally in the 90s list, with Zombie attracting 1.105 billion views.

Claudia de Wolff, VP Content and Programming, Europe said: “Music video as an artistic form has changed so much over the past forty years, and it’s fascinating to see how both artist and consumer preferences have evolved over time. Artists are continually striving to find new and unique ways to creatively express themselves in their videos, from animation to stop motion, choreography to cameos. We’ve seen artists producing incredible, cinematic masterpieces with huge casts, iconic dance routines and mind bending technology. The music video has always been at the forefront of the creative industries, with artists like Michael Jackson, OK GO, Sia, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino creating some of the most talked about cultural moments of the last 40 years. But that said, everyone still loves a good dance routine, whether that’s Shake It Off or Single Ladies, and our catalogue is able to serve all these across our vast distribution network – perfectly suited to today’s consumer and music fan. Many of today’s emerging artists who are coming up through our DSCVR programme are getting even more creative, from Ashnikko’s colourful and unique aesthetic to Pa Salieu’s eye catching use of camera technology in the visual for his track My Family, featuring another DSCVR artist Backroad Gee.”

Richard Brant, Head of Advanced TV, UK & International, added: “Brands and advertisers can also benefit from understanding the changing nature of music video, as it reflects the changing viewing behaviour of their audiences. Music videos have shifted dramatically away from only being available on broadcast television back in the days of MTV. They have undergone a vast evolution, through first becoming available on laptops and computers, then picked up on mobile, watched on demand and increasingly now back to being viewed in the living room, be it through broadcast or connected television. Now with the eventual decline of third-party cookies, advertisers need to reassess, strip back their plans and build campaigns based on quality environments and adapt to the way their audiences consume media. The music video has universal appeal, providing a production quality editorially regulated environment. It’s simply a great way to reach multiple engaged audiences at scale.”

Global 1980s

Artist Video Title Copyright Lifetime View Count 1 Guns N’ Roses Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine (Official Music Video) 1987 1.268 billion 2 Rick Astley Never Gonna Give You Up (Official Music Video) 1987 1.103 billion 3 Michael Jackson Michael Jackson – Billie Jean (Official Video) 1982 974.4 million 4 Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Want To Have Fun (Official Video) 1983 938.5 million 5 Europe Europe – The Final Countdown (Official Video) 1986 883.6 million 6 The Police The Police – Every Breath You Take (Official Video) 1983 866 million 7 Bon Jovi Bon Jovi – Livin’ On A Prayer (Official Music Video) 1986 811.4 million 8 Bonnie Tyler Bonnie Tyler – Total Eclipse of the Heart (Video) 1982 805.2 million 9 AC/DC AC/DC – Back In Black (Official Video) 1980 762.2 million 10 Michael Jackson Michael Jackson – Beat It (Official Video) 1982 731.2 million

_________

UK 1980s

Artist Video Title Copyright Lifetime View Count 1 Wham! Wham! – Last Christmas (Official Video) 1984 64.1 million 2 Rick Astley Never Gonna Give You Up (Official Music Video) 1987 59.3 million 3 Toto Toto – Africa (Official HD Video) 1982 44.2 million 4 Guns N’ Roses Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine (Official Music Video) 1987 40 million 5 Bon Jovi Bon Jovi – Livin’ On A Prayer (Official Music Video) 1986 36.4 million 6 Michael Jackson Michael Jackson – Billie Jean (Official Video) 1982 35.3 million 7 The Police The Police – Every Breath You Take (Official Video) 1983 31.5 million 8 Bonnie Tyler Bonnie Tyler – Total Eclipse of the Heart (Video) 1982 30 million 9 Survivor Survivor – Eye Of The Tiger (Official HD Video) 1982 29.7 million 10 Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Want To Have Fun (Official Video) 1983 28.1 million

_________

Global 1990s

Artist Video Title Copyright Lifetime View Count 1 Guns N’ Roses Guns N’ Roses – November Rain 1992 1.668 billion 2 Nirvana Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit (Official Music Video) 1991 1.295 billion 3 Whitney Houston Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You (Official 4K Video) 1992 1.121 billion 4 The Cranberries The Cranberries – Zombie (Official Music Video) 1994 1.105 billion 5 4 Non Blondes 4 Non Blondes – What’s Up (Official Music Video) 1992 1,103 billion 6 AC/DC AC/DC – Thunderstruck (Official Video) 1990 952 million 7 Backstreet Boys Backstreet Boys – I Want It That Way (Official HD Video) 1998 935.9 million 8 Dr. Dre Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg – Still D.R.E. (Official Video) 1999 919.9 million 9 Aqua Aqua – Barbie Girl (Official Music Video) 1997 905.7 million 10 Scorpions Scorpions – Wind Of Change (Official Music Video) 1991 870.6 million

_________

UK 1990s

Artist Video Title Copyright Lifetime View Count 1 Mariah Carey Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas Is You (Official Video) 1994 69.2 million 2 Nirvana Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit (Official Music Video) 1991 46.5 million 3 Dr. Dre Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg – Still D.R.E. (Official Video) 1999 45.8 million 4 Aqua Aqua – Barbie Girl (Official Music Video) 1997 43.6 million 5 Guns N’ Roses Guns N’ Roses – November Rain 1992 41.6 million 6 The Cranberries The Cranberries – Zombie (Official Music Video) 1994 40.9 million 7 AC/DC AC/DC – Thunderstruck (Official Video) 1990 39.7 million 8 Whitney Houston Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You (Official 4K Video) 1992 38.8 million 9 The Verve The Verve – Bitter Sweet Symphony (Official Music Video) 1997 38.6 million 10 Backstreet Boys Backstreet Boys – I Want It That Way (Official HD Video) 1998 35.4 million

_________

Global 2000s

Artist Video Title Copyright Lifetime View Count 1 Lady Gaga Lady Gaga – Bad Romance (Official Music Video) 2009 1.384 billion 2 Taylor Swift Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me 2009 1.205 billion 3 Eminem Eminem – Without Me (Official Music Video) 2002 1.172 billion 4 50 Cent 50 Cent – In Da Club (Official Music Video) 2003 1.17 billion 5 Beyoncé Beyoncé – Halo 2008 1.116 billion 6 Katy Perry Katy Perry – Hot N Cold (Official) 2008 1.044 billion 7 System Of A Down System Of A Down – Chop Suey! (Official Video) 2001 1.025 billion 8 Bon Jovi Bon Jovi – It’s My Life (Official Music Video) 2003 997.7 million 9 Nelly Nelly – Dilemma (Official Music Video) ft. Kelly Rowland 2002 992.3 million 10 Shakira Shakira – Hips Don’t Lie ft. Wyclef Jean 2006 925.6 million

_________

UK 2000s

Artist Video Title Copyright Lifetime View Count 1 The Killers The Killers – Mr. Brightside (Official Music Video) 2004 62.3 million 2 Eminem Eminem – When I’m Gone (Official Music Video) 2005 58.4 million 3 Taylor Swift Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me 2009 54.4 million 4 Nelly Nelly – Dilemma (Official Music Video) ft. Kelly Rowland 2002 52.3 million 5 Eminem Eminem – Without Me (Official Music Video) 2002 51.9 million 6 50 Cent 50 Cent – In Da Club (Official Music Video) 2003 47.6 million 7 Eminem Eminem – Mockingbird (Official Music Video) 2004 44.8 million 8 Beyoncé Beyoncé – Halo 2008 44.3 million 9 Lady Gaga Lady Gaga – Bad Romance (Official Music Video) 2009 42.7 million 10 Mario Mario – Let Me Love You (Official Video) 2004 41.7 million

_________

Global 2010s

Artist Video Title Copyright Lifetime View Count 1 Luis Fonsi Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee 2017 7.451 billion 2 Mark Ronson Mark Ronson – Uptown Funk (Official Video) ft. Bruno Mars 2014 4.246 billion 3 Maroon 5 Maroon 5 – Sugar (Official Music Video) 2015 3.522 billion 4 Justin Bieber Justin Bieber – Sorry (PURPOSE : The Movement) 2015 3.468 billion 5 Katy Perry Katy Perry – Roar (Official) 2013 3.384 billion 6 OneRepublic OneRepublic – Counting Stars (Official Music Video) 2013 3.343 billion 7 Katy Perry Katy Perry – Dark Horse (Official) ft. Juicy J 2014 3.114 billion 8 Taylor Swift Taylor Swift – Shake It Off 2014 3.099 billion 9 Maroon 5 Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B (Official Music Video) 2018 3.068 billion 10 Enrique Iglesias Enrique Iglesias – Bailando ft. Descemer Bueno, Gente De Zona (Español) 2014 3.061 billion

_________

UK 2010s

Artist Video Title Copyright Lifetime View Count 1 Mark Ronson Mark Ronson – Uptown Funk (Official Video) ft. Bruno Mars 2014 175.4 million 2 Justin Bieber Justin Bieber – Sorry (PURPOSE : The Movement) 2015 158.3 million 3 Taylor Swift Taylor Swift – Shake It Off 2014 143.9 million 4 Katy Perry Katy Perry – Roar (Official) 2013 137.7 million 5 Maroon 5 Maroon 5 – Girls Like You ft. Cardi B (Official Music Video) 2018 130.2 million 6 Luis Fonsi Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee 2017 124.8 million 7 Taylor Swift Taylor Swift – Blank Space 2014 123.7 million 8 James Arthur James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go 2016 122.7 million 9 OneRepublic OneRepublic – Counting Stars (Official Music Video) 2013 122.5 million 10 Adele Adele – Hello 2015 120.9 million



