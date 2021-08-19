Channel 4 to share streaming performance data

Channel 4 has launched the Producers Performance Report which gives individual producers data on how their new programmes have performed on All 4 and the broadcaster’s linear channels.

The tailored report also shares benchmarking information that is intended to provide key insight for producers wanting to enhance programmes streamed on All 4.

Commissioned by Emma Hardy, Director of Commissioning Operations, the report follows calls from producers for more information on what helps content perform better on demand.

Each month, Rebecca Thompson, Head of Indie Relations, will send producing indies a report which discloses consolidated volume of viewing, percentage share of audience of the original transmission on Channel 4’s linear channels, the number of streams on All 4 [0-7 days], and performance against Channel 4 benchmarks.

Hardy commented: “Indies have told us they want to better understand what makes great content for streaming as viewers increasingly watch shows on demand. Sharing this valuable insight with our suppliers not only strengthens their business but also improves programmes for viewers. This new initiative to support the industry is part of a range of commitments we set out this year to make Channel 4 the best creative partner for indies, which is a major priority for us as the biggest commissioner of independently produced content. We’ve been so encouraged by our latest indie survey results which have already shown improvements in producers’ experiences with us – and we want to ensure this continues.”

The report launches this summer.