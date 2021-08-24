C4 Paralympics hub on TikTok

Channel 4 has partnered with TikTok to create a Paralympics Hub on the platform, set to showcase the most captivating moments throughout the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The Hub features a comprehensive schedule of Paralympics content from Channel 4, created by its Leeds based 4Studio, especially for the TikTok community. Content will include behind the scenes access from athletes, event and medals highlights with a split screen ‘reaction’ format, and a Q&A series with athletes.

TikTok’s UK community will be able to enjoy all the Paralympics action from the Hub without leaving the app, with easy-to-navigate categories making it simple to enjoy everything the Games has to offer. Videos from Channel 4 will also use TikTok’s ‘text-to-speech’ feature to help members of the community with visual and reading impairments enjoy content.

In addition to Channel 4’s extensive coverage of the Games with over 300 hours around the clock coverage on linear TV and over 1000 hours on live streams, this partnership forms part of Channel 4’s plans to bring UK viewers more coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games than ever before, with multi-platform broadcasting rights giving it the opportunity to leverage TikTok’s community and reach the broadest UK audience.



Alex Mahon, CEO, Channel 4, commented: “We want to make the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics the most accessible Games ever and this innovative partnership with TikTok will bring more creative and bespoke content to the widest audience possible, wherever they are. We’ve seen huge engagement with our C4 and E4 accounts on TikTok with over 23 million views since launch in March this year. We hope the hub will not only attract new audiences to the Games but also further improve visibility and understanding of disability, and inspire the next generation of Paralympians.”

Rich Waterworth, General Manager for TikTok UK and Europe, added: “Throughout this momentous summer of sport, TikTok has been the home of sporting fandom. From the Euros to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, athletes and fans alike have come together on TikTok to celebrate everything we love about these iconic moments. We’re delighted to be working even more closely with Channel 4 to support them to make the Paralympics even more discoverable and accessible to the widest possible audience. With Paralympics content already doing well on our platform, we’re confident the Hub will be a huge success and give fans new and creative ways to enjoy the thrill of the tournament.”