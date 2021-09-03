Tubi content deal with BBC Studios

Tubi has agreed a deal with BBC Studios that brings over 400 hours of premium programming to Fox Entertainment’s free US streaming service.

Several long-running BBC series are available immediately, including Atlantis, Misfits, Monarch of the Glen, The Musketeers, Primeval, Robin Hood, Sarah & Duck and many more.



Additionally, beginning September 15th, Tubi will be the US home to debuting shows The First Team, starring Will Arnett; Life, written by Mike Bartlett; and the Baby Cow-produced sitcom High & Dry. Multiple season of Antiques Roadshow will become available on October 15th.



“We are thrilled to begin our first-ever partnership with BBC Studios, showcasing the best in British creative talent,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “Viewers can now instantly access a wide cross-section of celebrated BBC content, including three series debuting on Tubi in the US.”

Dina Vangelisti, EVP, Content Sales, BBC Studios, added: “BBC Studios has a growing footprint in the Americas, and we continue to explore news ways to meet our customers on their favorite services. The partnership with Tubi signifies a dedication to increasing our presence on AVoD platforms, expanding awareness of our powerhouse content catalogue as well as bringing fresh programming to new audiences.”