beIN Sports, YouTube TV deal

beIN Sports and beIN Sports Xtra have officially launched on YouTube TV in the US as part of the optional Sports Plus add-on package which includes more than 20 networks for $10.99 (€9.30)/month. This latest launch serves as a substantial expansion of beIN Sports’ distribution across the US and brings a robust library of live sports and original programming to the OTT video streaming service.

beIN Sports’ English-language flagship and ad-supported channels join the growing list of channels on YouTube TV in the US, which reaches over 3 million subscribers. The channels offer live sports, news, analysis, and highlights that bring viewers closer to the game and will be available via the Sports Plus add-on package.

This launch provides YouTube TV subscribers access to beIN’s portfolio of programming including live coverage of the biggest football leagues and tournaments such as Ligue 1, SüperLig, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Coupe de France, and more, including live coverage women’s motor racing championship W Series, among others, with additional launches forthcoming.

“beIN Sports is continuing its fan focus by expanding distribution to YouTube TV, allowing fans to connect with ease from coast to coast,” said Antonio Briceño, Managing Director of beIN Sports North America. “As the official broadcaster in the US and Canada of Ligue 1 and Coupe de France, the launch of beIN Sports and beIN Sports Xtra on YouTube TV comes at an exciting time as subscribers will now be able to witness history in the making with Leo Messi recently joining Paris Saint-Germain.”