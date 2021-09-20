Disney+ on Panasonic TVs

Panasonic has confirmed that Disney+ is now available on 4K Panasonic TVs released from 2017 onwards which feature the My Home Screen operating system. On compatible TVs the Disney+ app icon will become visible in the Application view.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star.



Models supported are Panasonic 4K TVs with my Home Screen OS :

EZ / FZ / GZ / HZ / JZ series 4K OLED televisions (e.g. TX-65JZ2000B)

EX / FX / GX / HX / JX series 4K LED televisions (e.g. TX-65JX940B)

Regions: UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America.