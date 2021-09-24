Study: SVoDs raise US customer expectations

As options for streaming services increase, so do customer expectations of those services, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Residential Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study. Streaming services provide cost-effective, personalised and convenient content, which effectively compete against traditional TV providers.

Additionally, the study finds that satisfaction with cost of service among residential television customers who also have a streaming service is 81 points higher (on a 1,000-point scale) than among those who do not have a streaming service, reinforcing that those with streaming services have higher expectations.

Among customers who have a streaming service and typical cable TV, 91 per cent indicate they will not be dropping their TV service in the next 12 months, an indication those customers have not found all of what they are looking for outside of the traditional TV landscape—yet.

“The use of streaming services not only provides a more cost effective way to watch television, it also provides the ability to stream personalised and live content anytime, anywhere,” said Ian Greenblatt, managing director at J.D. Power. “Customers with highly satisfying streaming experiences will continue to seek increased convenience, personalisation and relevant content elsewhere if not delivered by traditional television providers.”

Study Rankings

Verizon ranks highest in the East segment with a score of 750, followed by DISH (747) and DirecTV (742).

DISH ranks highest in the North Central segment with a score of 746, followed by AT&T (735) and Xfinity (717).

AT&T ranks highest in the South segment with a score of 762, followed by DISH (760) and DirecTV (742).

DISH ranks highest in the West segment with a score of 744, followed by AT&T (734) and DirecTV (721).

Nationally, DISH ranks highest with a score of 751, followed by DirecTV (731) and Xfinity (723).

The 2021 U.S. Residential Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 21,555 customers who currently have television service with a provider included in the study.

The study measures overall satisfaction with television service providers based on seven factors: Performance and Reliability; Cost of Service; Programming; Communications and Promotions; Billing and Payment; Features and Functionality; and Customer Service. The study was fielded from October 2020 through July 2021.