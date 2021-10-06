Etisalat, Starzplay to air ICC T20 World Cup in MENA

Etisalat, a telecom groups in emerging markets, has won the rights from Star TV Network to broadcast the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup across the MENA region, in partnership with Starzplay, MENA region SVoD service.

The broadcast rights for the MENA belong exclusively to Etisalat and the partnership with Starzplay will give cricket fans access to all 45 matches taking place in the UAE and Oman from October 17th to November 14th.

Regional cricket fans eagerly waiting for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 can enjoy all the action on CricLife Max channel via Etisalat’s eLife TV, Switch TV and the Starzplay app in UAE, while subscribers in the rest of the MENA region can watch exclusively via Starzplay. CricLife Max is broadcasting all the matches live along-with highlights, pre-shows and post-match analysis, with full match replays on the other CricLife channels.

Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer at Etisalat, said: “There is no other provider better placed in the UAE to bring sports fans the complete depth and breadth of sports action. eLife customers have access to an unprecedented line-up to watch live sport from the best providers across the region. Our investment in bringing the very best of cricket action to the UAE and beyond will further solidify our drive. Partnering withStarzplay not only for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but for our CricLife channels will mean more fans can watch their teams play in more places than ever before across the GCC.”

Danny Bates, Chief Commercial Officer at Starzplay, added: “We have been steadily building on our focus to deliver live sporting events to our subscribers, and nothing beats the joy of bringing the action of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to the region. This is a prestigious win for us, and we thank our long-standing associates, Etisalat as well as Star TV Network, for their support. With cricket widely followed in the region, we are bridging a gap for our subscribers, who can now effortlessly watch all the live cricket action from this exciting T20 championship. Our aim is to become the ultimate TV entertainment destination and we will continue to explore new and innovative ways to offer the best sporting experience for our subscribers.”

Harry Griffith, Head of Syndication at Star TV Network, commeneted: “This is a groundbreaking collaboration which will provide the largest ever reach for an ICC event in the region. We are delighted to associate with Etisalat and Starzplay to enhance the coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup across the Middle East. With the event being staged in the UAE and Oman it is crucial the tournament is more accessible than ever before. This is a truly exciting juncture for all cricket fans in the Middle East.”