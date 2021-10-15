ShortsTV, Condé Nast channels on Rakuten TV

Shorts International, owner of ShortsTV, the global short film network, has announced a deal with Rakuten TV to bring Shorts and Cortos, the network’s free-to-view advertising supported short film channels, to more viewers in Europe.

In the latest European rollout of the relaunched Shorts brand, the free-to-view channels will become available in over 35 million more European households, initially in the UK, Italy, Spain (as Cortos) and throughout the Nordics, via the Rakuten TV branded remote-control and pre-installed app on smart TV devices from leading manufacturers.

The Shorts channels will give audiences a window into some of the award-winning and star-studded international short films available on ShortsTV alongside local content and films featuring emerging talent.

“Entertainment consumption is evolving in ways that are extremely well suited to high quality short films and series,” said ShortsTV CEO and Founder, Carter Pilcher. “We are excited to be rolling out FAST channels, alongside our subscription products, that satisfy the needs of audiences and advertisers alike. This latest partnership with Rakuten TV will make the ShortsTV experience available to millions more European households.”

“While many entertainment networks deliver ‘one size fits all’ FAST channel programming across international markets, the nature of short form content and sheer size of the ShortsTV catalogue of over 13,000 titles is enabling us to roll out FAST channels in a way that very few others can – with a combination of critically acclaimed international films and highly localised programming,” added Valerio Motti, EVP EMEA Business Development and Strategy for ShortsTV.

Rakuten TV has also announced the addition of four Condé Nast channels to its free programming. Iconic brands Vogue, Glamour, GQ, Vanity Fair and Wired are now available on the platform, bringing the latest in fashion, culture and entertainment to enjoy for free in 42 European countries.

Condé Nast’s content offering also includes Bon Appétit, available now in the UK, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, alongside an extensive culinary line-up. The channel presents a unique content concept where food and culture meet, covering food through the lens of cooking, fashion, travel, technology, design and home.