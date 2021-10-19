Anthony Joshua stars in first UK Snap Original

Snap has greenlit its first UK Snap Original, A Fighting Chance with Anthony Joshua which will premiere in 2022, exclusively on Snapchat. This marks the second country outside of the US where Snap is creating original content, with previous releases in India earlier this year.

Produced by SBX Studios, the unscripted series will follow the boxing superstar as he heads back to his hometown of Watford to make a difference in his community.

“I am really excited to team up with Snapchat and SBX Studios to create a Snap Original back in my hometown of Watford. Giving back is incredibly important to me, so I can’t wait to spend time with my local community and create something truly phenomenal” said Joshua.

“As we continue to expand Snap Original content outside of the US, we are thrilled to have the one and only Anthony Joshua share his personal and empowering story with our community in the UK,” added Vanessa Guthrie, Head of Original Content at Snap, “Snapchat is the home for talent who are passionate about telling authentic stories on mobile, and we look forward to continuing to work with UK talent and producers to create more shows for the UK and global audiences.”

Made exclusively for Snapchat, Snap Originals reflect and celebrate the diverse voices, experiences, and passions of the global community of Snapchatters. Snap has released over 130 Snap Original series to date with over 65 partners.