WBD appoints Once Upon a Time, BigSmall agencies for Max

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has appointed entertainment creative advertising and marketing specialist, Once Upon a Time, and brand consultancy and creative agency, BigSmall, to handle the launch of Max, its enhanced streaming service.

Max will launch in the first European countries beginning May 21st. Max brings together HBO Max’s programming, Discovery’s real-life entertainment and all the action from Eurosport’s subscription service to create a complete viewing experience for the whole household in a single destination.

Together, Once Upon a Time and BigSmall will be responsible for delivering creative assets into twenty-two European markets across the Nordics, Iberia, Benelux and Central and Eastern Europe. The campaign will be fully integrated, ranging from anthem TV and Cinema creative to promotional content-driven spots, Out of Home, audio, digital and social.

Elana Loewenthal, VP Brand and Content Marketing, said: “For this launch we wanted to deliver quality at scale, whilst unlocking the evocative power of our content. With Once Upon a Time providing a wide range of agency skills, everything from brand strategy to creative to production to localisation, and BigSmall creating our anthem TV and cinema campaign, we have the perfect partners to launch Max across Europe.”

“Launching Europe’s newest streaming service, Max, for Warner Bros Discovery, across 20+ markets, has touched every corner of the agency from brand strategy to creative and production. Delivering end-to-end strategic creative solutions for entertainment clients across the globe is our expertise and passion, and we couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with the team at Max to bring their enhanced streaming service to life,” added Tom Stroud, Managing Director – Creative Advertising, Once Upon a Time Marketing.