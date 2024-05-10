Sky signs clean energy deal with Scotland wind farm

Sky has signed a 10-year agreement with Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust to receive renewable energy from the Crossdykes Wind Farm in Lanarkshire, Scotland. Under this agreement, Sky will receive the majority of renewable energy guarantees of origin (REGOs) generated from the 46 MW wind farm, which will help Sky reduce the emissions associated with its electricity use.

Starting in 2025, Sky will receive 100 GWh annually of clean, renewable energy from the Crossdykes Wind Farm, approximately 69 per cent of the total power generated by the project. This is equivalent to approximately 34,000 UK homes’ annual electricity use.

The agreement is a key part of Sky’s ongoing commitment to sourcing renewable electricity.

Fiona Ball, Group Director of the Bigger Picture and Sustainability at Sky, commented: “This agreement is evidence of Sky’s commitment to reducing our environmental impact. We source the majority of our electricity in the UK from renewable energy and this long-term project in Lanarkshire provides us with lasting clean energy for years to come. As a media and entertainment company, we are determined to use our voice to help the media sector and the UK more broadly decarbonise.”

Phil Austin, Chairman of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, added: “We are pleased to enter this agreement with Sky, a known sustainability leader. Renewable energy supply deals with companies like Sky help meet vital targets to decarbonise businesses.”