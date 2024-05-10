The Voice Coach Battle game on Sandbox

The Sandbox, a decentralised gaming platform and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has announced its partnership with the Virtual Brand Group (VBG), a metaverse pioneer known for building immersive experiences, virtual commerce and digital fashion, and their collaborator ITV Studios, to launch The Voice Coach Battle, a Web3 gaming experience based on ITV Studios’ The Voice TV format with 155 adaptations around the world.

The Voice Coach Battle allows fans anywhere in the world to act like a celebrity coach and sit in the show’s iconic red chair, hit the big red button, and lead talent to stardom in a game that adapts to each choice made, ensuring a unique experience with each playthrough.



In another first and exclusive to The Voice Coach Battle, fans are empowered to play along with season 25 of NBC’s The Voice, now airing, from within the game experience. Players will receive an exclusive limited NFT each week they correctly predict which NBC contestants move forward and ultimately win. Participants are also automatically entered into a 15K SAND prize pool and can win The Voice karaoke microphones to sing at home, provided exclusively by The Gander Group. Additionally, by completing The Voice Coach Battle, players earn a chance to win tickets to attend tapings of The Voice TV show in any one of five (5) different countries: United States (NBC), France, Germany (SAT.1), Australia and the UK (ITV).

“The Sandbox is a hub for creativity, discovery, and self-expression, naturally making it the perfect venue for The Voice. We are very excited to collaborate with them and bring the show’s energy into the digital realm,” said Arthur Madrid, CEO and co-founder of The Sandbox. “We can’t wait to see players truly shine as they take on the roles of their favorite coaches.”

“It’s showtime in The Sandbox. The future of entertainment is here now with new ways to unite and delight The Voice fans globally”, said Justin W. Hochberg, CEO of Virtual Brand Group. “Collaborating with ITV Studios and the Sandbox created a unique opportunity for VBG to merge the physical and digital worlds with three innovations: the first time global TV territories have united in one activation; first game experience on the platform with dynamic choices so every player decision creates a new outcome and television’s first ever virtual coaches”.

Jurian van der Meer, EVP Brand Licensing, Global Partnerships, ITV Studios, added: “In the wake of The Voice being named Franchise of the Year in K7 Media’s Tracking the Giants 2023 report, alongside its recognition for boasting the highest number of active versions in 2023, our collaboration with The Sandbox to launch The Voice Coach Battle represents an exciting step forward for our esteemed franchise”.