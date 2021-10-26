ITV outlines measures to deliver climate action commitments

ITV, the UK commercial broadcaster, has outlined a range of measures to deliver on its climate action commitments.

As signatories to the Taskforce on Climate related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), ITV said it already embeds climate risk and opportunities into its global governance, risk management and strategy and that these latest announcements further its commitment to integrating sustainability into all areas of the business.

ITV announced ambitious 2030 climate action targets in August last year, including the commitment to become Net Zero. The targets cover the environmental impact of the areas most material to the business – global carbon emissions, waste, supply chain, and culture.

ITV has already committed to the following, all by or before 2030:

reducing scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 46.2 per cent in line with a 1.5 degree science based emissions scenario,

scope 3 emissions by 28 per cent, in line with a well below 2 degree emissions scenario

100 per cent renewable energy

becoming a zero waste and zero single use plastic business, and

running a 100 per cent sustainable supply chain.

Zero waste is defined as 90 per cent of all UK waste reused and recycled by 2030. ITV has committed to an interim target of 75 per cent reused and recycled by 2025, and eliminating single use plastic by 2025.

Actions to achieve ITV’s climate action targets

In 2022 ITV will introduce climate action targets into the bonus scheme, building on the success of integrating Diversity and Inclusion targets into managers’ and leaders’ bonuses, which has seen ITV increase workforce diversity since their introduction. Climate action targets will be introduced for its most senior employees and will be adopted in line with ITV’s remuneration policy.

ITV has agreed to commit to the delivery of carbon emissions reductions targets as a requirement of future bank and debt capital market financings. ITV is working with its banking group to reflect appropriate targets in the relevant documentation.

Furthermore, ITV has committed that all programmes produced and commissioned by ITV from 2021 onwards will go through sustainable certification through BAFTA’s albert carbon calculator, and all ITV colleagues will complete climate crisis training by the end of 2021.

As part of ITV’s ambition towards running a 100 per cent sustainable supply chain, 100% of its suppliers with the highest environmental risk will be required to meet ITV’s best practice sustainability criteria by 2025 – or will no longer be used by ITV – and by 2030 ITV will work with all other suppliers to reduce their environmental impact. Since ITV started this strategy, ITV has managed to increase the number of suppliers with credible climate action plans – halving the number of high risk suppliers without a robust plan.

In the run-up to COP26 this November, as the most watched commercial broadcaster in the UK, ITV will use its significant reach to put environment issues centre stage. Across a range of new factual commissions, live daytime shows, current affairs programmes, news bulletins and digital platforms, green issues and climate change will be covered and explored – from news coverage across platforms on the big issues facing the conference of parties, to the swaps individuals and households can make to have a powerful impact on the planet.

This programming will air alongside a new behaviour change campaign, shown in ITV’s promotional airtime, which uses some of ITV’s best-loved shows to make the point that a little change can have a big impact.

Recognising its role in shaping culture, ITV has committed that competitions featuring car giveaways will only feature electric or hybrid cars from spring 2022, with an ambition that all competition cars are fully electric by the end of 2023 if supply permits.

ITV is also reviewing all opportunities to switch out petrol or diesel vehicles with the aim of achieving a 100% hybrid or electric fleet. Trials of pure electric vehicles have been conducted throughout 2021. ITV Studios have been using plug-in hybrid electric vehicles for over 6 years, so the transition to full electric is a natural progression. Combined with ITV’s commitment to being powered by 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025, this will support near zero emissions driving as part of ITV’s plans to make the biggest shows with the smallest footprint.

Carolyn McCall, ITV CEO, commented: “Our Social Purpose ambition of shaping culture for good is integral to our overall strategy, informing both what audiences see on-screen and what happens behind the scenes. In the area of Climate Action, we’re making good progress on our ambitious goals, including being Net Zero by 2030. This new raft of measures shows how, at each touchpoint, ITV is working on how we can contribute to building a sustainable society, from how we incentivise senior leadership and set the terms of our debt financing, to the cars we give away in competitions.”