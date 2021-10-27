Record Q3 for iPlayer

Viewers flocked to BBC iPlayer between July to September 2021 (Q3), according to new data revealed by the Corporation.
Programmes were streamed 1.5 billion times – up 20 per cent on the same period last year, and up 49 per cent on the same period in 2019 – making it iPlayer’s best Q3 on record.
Highlights include:
“These results show the fantastic breadth of content available for all on BBC iPlayer including the country’s biggest sporting moments, enthralling new drama series like Vigil and captivating documentaries like 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room,” declared Dan McGolpin, director of BBC iPlayer and channels. “iPlayer has something for everyone and people are using it more than ever, viewing grew 20 per cent year-on-year to our best Q3 on record and we are on track for our best ever year.”
The most watched episodes per series on BBC iPlayer between July – September were*:
|Rank
|Programme
|Episode
|Streams
|1
|Vigil
|Series 1 – Episode 1
|6,779,000
|2
|Euro 2020
|Final: Italy vs England
|6,031,000
|3
|9/11: Inside the President’s War Room
|2,783,000
|4
|Baptiste
|Series 2 – Episode 2
|2,715,000
|5
|High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
|2,471,000
|6
|Match of the Day
|2021/22: 11/09/2021
|2,054,000
|7
|Silent Witness
|Series 24: Redemption, Part 1
|2,022,000
|8
|EastEnders
|06/08/2021
|1,882,000
|9
|Strictly Come Dancing
|Series 19 – Week 1
|1,769,000
|10
|Bad Influencer: The Great Insta Con
|1,733,000
The most watched series on BBC iPlayer across July to September this year are**:
|Rank
|Programme
|Streams
|1
|Olympics
|90,160,000
|2
|EastEnders
|74,148,000
|3
|Vigil
|26,572,000
|4
|Silent Witness
|23,237,000
|5
|Euro 2020***
|22,885,000
|6
|Baptiste
|19,225,000
|7
|Celebrity MasterChef
|17,362,000
|8
|Wimbledon
|16,879,000
|9
|Ghosts
|15,088,000
|10
|Gossip Girl (2007-12)
|12,004,000
* Excluding news
** Excluding news and children’s
***This figure covers the closing stages of the tournament, overall Euro 2020 was streamed a record-breaking 75.9m times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online combined
