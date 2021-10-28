Apple TV+ coming to Sky Q, Sky Glass

Sky and Apple have announced a new long-term agreement that will see Apple TV+ launch on Sky Glass and Sky Q later this year, while NOW will bring integrated billing and in-app purchases across iOS and tvOS.

Customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy will be able to watch all Apple TV+ Originals – including the multi-Emmy award-winning comedy Ted Lasso (pictured), Slow Horses starring Gary Oldman, The Essex Serpent with Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston, plus acclaimed documentaries The Year Earth Changed and Tiny World – all through Sky.

In line with Sky’s other streaming partnerships, Apple TV+ will be integrated into the Sky experience to make content easy to discover and watch.

Additionlly, Sky customers in the UK will also be able to access Sky Go on Apple TV devices in mid-2022.



NOW users in the UK will be able to both sign up and purchase any NOW Membership via the NOW app on Apple devices.

Sky recently announced expanded deals with ITV, Channel 4 and the BBC, and Apple TV+ content will now sit alongside content from the UK’s public service broadcasters and other global streaming partners such as Netflix and Disney+, completing Sky’s TV content aggregation strategy.

Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive, Sky said: “With the addition of Apple TV+ our customers can now enjoy phenomenal shows like The Morning Show, Trying and Ted Lasso, together with our own award-winning Sky Originals, and the best content and apps from our partners, all on Sky Glass, the streaming TV from Sky, or Sky Q, our market-leading Sky box.”

This announcement is part of a wider global agreement between Comcast Corporation and Apple, bringing Apple content to millions more customers across Comcast’s global entertainment platforms, and likewise giving Xfinity TV and Sky customers the option to access their pay-TV programming on Apple TV devices.