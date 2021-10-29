LG Smart TVs: Auto Filmmaker Mode on Prime Video

Consumer electronics specialist LG is rolling out a feature update which will enable all LG 2020 and 2021 4K and 8K UHD Smart TV customers around the world to be able to view movies and series on Prime Video in Filmmaker Mode automatically, allowing them a viewing experience the way the content creators intended it.

Filmmaker Mode was created by the UHD Alliance, comprised of the world’s leading consumer electronics manufacturers, film and television studios, content distributors and technology companies, seeking to ensure the best UHD viewing experiences. First unveiled in 2019 and featured in LG TVs in 2020, Filmmaker Mode was designed to preserve the visual intent of the content creator, bringing the home viewing experience as close as possible to that of an actual theatrical release.

LG and Amazon say they are now taking that vision a step further with Prime Video content embedded with a signal that automatically triggers Filmmaker Mode on 4K and 8K UHD LG TV models running webOS 5.0 and webOS 6.0. They say this ability for compatible TVs to detect and adjust settings to Filmmaker Mode without the need for the viewer to change the setting manually is an industry first and paves the way for future TVs better to support streaming services without imposing additional steps on viewers.

While picture processing features such as motion smoothing and image sharpening are ideal for most forms of content including sports and TV shows, they can sometimes make feature films look a little too smooth and overly processed. Filmmaker Mode automatically turns off any picture processing settings that can make movies feel somewhat unnatural and cause them to display differently to how their directors would want while also maintaining the film’s original aspect ratio, colours and frame rate for a more authentic experience. Combined with the deepest blacks, enhanced contrast and vibrant colours of LG’s advanced TVs, viewers will get to experience unparalleled depth and realism through Prime Video’s vast selection of movies and series.