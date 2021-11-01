Redbox signs content deal with Fremantle

Redbox, the US entertainment company, has signed a content deal with Fremantle to further accelerate its free streaming service.

The deal adds Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) channels which will make their debut on December 1st. They include BUZZR, The Price Is Right: The Barker Era and the Baywatch channel.

“Our partnership with Fremantle will add tremendous value to our free streaming service,” said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. “These iconic television shows anchor our latest FAST channels, and our customers will soon enjoy even more entertainment from Redbox. We couldn’t be more excited to add them to the platform.”



“At Fremantle we’re on a journey to continue growing our audiences and deliver our great shows via partners who offer the latest content delivery methods,” said Mark Deetjen, Executive Vice President of Global Channels, Fremantle. “Redbox has been an innovator since its inception and its growth in the FAST space reflects our shared goal of making content available to audiences wherever they choose to consume it.”