Marquee TV secures £6.7m Series A funding

Marquee TV, the specialist streaming service for arts and culture, has received £6.7 million (€7.8m) in a Series A funding round to accelerate the upgrade and global rollout of its platform.

Investment from Dutch-based United Group, a provider of television and media services in Southeast Europe, and leading international media company Viasat World, will be used to enhance Marquee TV’s content proposition with more originals and exclusives. Marquee TV will also launch on major platforms around the world.

Marquee TV curates a mix of dance, ballet, opera, theatre, classical music, and documentaries – from the contemporary to the classics. Available direct from app stores and on major TV platforms, Marquee TV’s mission is to connect global audiences with arts and culture wherever they are and however they want to watch.



Co-founder and Chief Executive, Simon Walker, commented: “We are thrilled to raise this capital from not one but two brilliant strategic investors. United Group and Viasat World are both entrepreneurial organisations who understand what it takes to succeed in today’s digital media market. With their backing I’m confident we can accelerate our vision to bring the incredible gift of the performing arts to online audiences across the world.”

Victoriya Boklag, United Group Chief Executive, said: “Arts & culture is one of the last unexploited global content verticals. Marquee TV has built the foundations of a brand that can roll up this opportunity in every major market. We are delighted to partner with Simon and his team to serve this extraordinarily valuable audience who until now have not been given enough attention.”

Irina Gofman, Viasat World President and CEO, added: “The Marquee TV team has a genuine passion for the power and potential of the arts. Viasat World was an early supporter because our team shares that same vision to build a large-scale digital content vertical for global arts lovers and the ‘culture curious’. As one of Europe’s biggest content aggregators and curators, we are ideally placed to back the next phase of growth through partnerships with key talent, leading international arts organisations and major distributors.”