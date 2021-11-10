Whip Watch Report: You tops streaming originals in Spain

Netflix’s You leads the Whip Watch Report of streaming originals among Spanish viewers for the week of November 1-7. The Whip Watch Report ranks the most viewed series originating from SVoD platforms in the past week.

Second on the list is Locke & Key, followed by the new Spanish romantic drama The Time It Takes which debuted on October 29th. The Time It Takes introduces a new format to viewers as each episode in the 10-part series is only 11 minutes episodes long.

Squid Game ranks as fourth on the report followed by Maid coming in at #5.

Apple TV+ takes two spots on the report with the sci-fi series Foundation ranking at #6 and the platform’s The Morning Show coming in at #8. Hulu’s popular mystery-comedy series Only Murders In The Building takes the number 7 spot.

Netflix’s Narcos and Sex Education round out the list at #9 and #10, respectively.



Whip Media provides consumer viewership data and engagement insights for movies and television to the world’s largest entertainment companies.

The Whip Media data comes from the company’s TV Time app, the largest TV and movie viewership tracking app with 19 million global users. The Whip Watch streaming originals report rankings are determined by streaming original TV series with the greatest share of views in the given week, among a balanced panel of a specified country’s users of the TV Time app.

