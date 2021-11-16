Netflix tops YouGov’s Best Brand Rankings 2021

YouGov analysis reveals Netflix as the best ranked brand amongst consumers in the UK.

The 2021 rankings are based on the Index score from YouGov BrandIndex, which is a comprehensive measure of overall brand health calculated by taking the average of Impression, Quality, Value, Satisfaction, Recommend and Reputation.

In the UK, the best brand was Netflix, with an average score of 43.6. But competition for the top spot was close, with high street retail chain Marks & Spencer coming in second with a score of 42.6.



The UK’s best brand list

1. Netflix

2. Marks and Spencer

3. Cadbury

4. John Lewis

5. Visa

6. IKEA

7. Royal Mail

8. Boots

9. Lindt

10. Samsung

Travel agent Thomas Cook topped the UK’s most improved brand list this year, with a rise of 11.3 points. The competition of the next two spots was fierce, with Disney+ coming in second (up +6.9 points) and domestic appliance manufacturer Whirlpool occupying the third spot with an increase of 5.8 points.

The UK’s most improved brand list

1. Thomas Cook

2. Disney+

3. Whirlpool

4. Northern Rail

5. Octopus Energy

6. Amazon Prime Video

7. Hotpoint

8. Sky Arts

9. Shark

10. All 4