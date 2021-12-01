Xmas content on ITV Hub ahead of broadcast

ITV has revealed plans to make Christmas shows available on ITV Hub each morning, ahead of their evening broadcast.

The feature length Christmas special of The Larkins and the Christmas Day episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be among the content viewers will able to stream for those who don’t wish to wait.



The full list of shows, which will be made available on ITV Hub from 7am, ahead of their evening broadcast, include: