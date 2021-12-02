hayu launches in India

hayu, the all-reality SVoD service from NBCUniversal, has launched in India. This launch builds on the ongoing success of hayu in 27 other territories and rounds off a successful and pivotal growth year for the streaming service.

Launching direct-to-consumer (DTC) on a full array of devices – mobile, tablet, laptop, connected TVs and selected consoles – hayu will be available, for the first time, in India extending hayu’s footprint to 28 territories.

hayu offers over 8,000 episodes of top reality TV content including all seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, from the very beginning to the final season, as well as its spin-offs – along with numerous other franchises, including the popular The Real Housewives, Top Chef, Million Dollar Listing, Below Deck and Family Karma.



“Given the immense popularity of reality TV in India we are thrilled to now be launching hayu,” commented Hendrik McDermott – Managing Director, Direct to Consumer – Global. “hayu is already the premiere destination for must-watch, world-renowned reality TV content and this launch extends the hayu footprint to 28 territories. We look forward to super-serving Indian subscribers with the best unscripted content available.”

Indian fans of reality can now subscribe for three months prepaid at 349INR (€4.11) or one year prepaid at 999INR.