Starlink targets 200,000 India users by Dec 2022

India’s telecoms regulators recently issued a ‘cease and desist’ notice to Starlink to stop the SpaceX business from soliciting and taking pre-bookings for the broadband-by-satellite service.

Starlink’s local country director Sanjay Bhargava has responded by saying that the company will file a formal application for a commercial licence allowing receive/transmission rights in India “on or before” January 31st 2022. The company has some 5,000 pre-orders already in place.

He added that Starlink is targeting 200,000 users, some 80 per cent of which would be in rural areas, by the end of next year.

“For a lot of users, Starlink makes sense…,” he wrote. “A 100 per cent Broadband India will require collaboration across stakeholders, service providers, and technologies, and we encourage everyone to think about their use cases and develop connectivity plans for districts as well as private use.”