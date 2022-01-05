Cobra Kai tops Netflix new year Top 10

The fourth season of Cobra Kai came in at #1 on the Netflix Top 10 for the week starting December 27th.

The Karate Kid spin-off series, starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, premiered on December 31st and was #1 on the English TV list with 120.06 million hours viewed. The latest season was in the Top 10 in 83 countries and Season 1 also made the list at #8.



Two more new additions debuted on the Top 10 English TV list: crime series Stay Close, from celebrated author Harlan Coben, and Season 6 of the Emmy award-winning Queer Eye.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter, based on the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name, came in at #3 on the English Film list with 18.26 million hours viewed. The film, which stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley, made the Top 10 in 33 countries.

For the second week in a row, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up topped the English film list with 152.29 million hours viewed. After just 10 days, the film has blasted its way to #3 on the Most Popular Film list with 263.32 million hours viewed. Additionally, Nora Fingscheidt’s The Unforgivable starring Sandra Bullock moves up in the Most Popular Films list into the #7 spot.