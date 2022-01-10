Forecast: Africa to add 18m pay-TV subs

Africa will add 18 million pay-TV subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to take the total to 57 million, according to the Africa Pay TV Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

Subscriber numbers will climb by 46 per cent over this period, but pay-TV revenues will rise by only 35 per cent – indicating that subscribers will pay less. Pay-TV revenues will reach $6.46 billion by 2027, up from $4.78 billion on 2021.

Three groups account for 90 per cent of Africa’s pay-TV subscribers. Multichoice, through its DStv and GOtv platforms, will continue to lead – with 20.8 million subscribers expected by 2027. StarTimes (18.4 million) and Canal Plus (11.2 million) will follow.

“Few new players are expected,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Instead, the three protagonists will battle for supremacy – often by cutting prices.”