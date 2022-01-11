Discovery Italia exceeds expectations

Discovery Italia has confirmed its position as the third largest national broadcaster in the Italy, ending 2021 with a 7.4 per cent audience share over 24 hours, rising to 9.4 per cent among the commercial target 25-54 age group.

According to CEO Alessandro Araimo, 2021 was an “extremely positive year”, both in terms of ratings and commercially, exceeding forecasts and the average market trend.

National commercial broadcaster Nove recorded the best ever year, with a 1.7 per cent share over 24 hours (+1 per cent vs. 2020) and 1.8 per cent in prime time (+5 per cent).

Real Time confirmed its seventh position among national TV channels for 15-54 women, with a 2.4 per cent share over both 24 hours and in prime time (+4 per cent).

All the group’s vertical channels also registered growth compared to 2020. Food Network had another record year, with a 0.6 per cent share of total individuals (+8 per cent); HGTV – Home & Garden TV reached 0.4 per cent (+14 per cent) in its second year; Motor Trend achieved 0.9 per cent among the core target of men 25-54 (+5 per cent); while the Eurosport channels saw 45 per cent share growth.

Launched last January, the group’s global OTT service discovery+ saw record performances, reaching an average of 2.2 million users connected every month.