Pomper named MD Global Entertainment at ITV Studios

Arjan Pomper has beenappointed as Managing Director, Global Entertainment ITV Studios, with immediate effect. With its catalogue of 285 formats, including some of the largest shows in the world such as The Voice, Love Island, The Chase, I Am A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Come Dine With Me and more, Global Entertainment is responsible for selling and monetising ITV Studios unscripted formats around the world.

As Managing Director, Pomper reports directly to David McGraynor, Chief Operating Officer, ITV Studios and will work closely with key stakeholders from across the group to deliver against one of ITV Studios key strategic priorities, to grow its Global formats business.

Pomper joined the Global Entertainment division as Chief Operating Officer in September 2020 and since October last year, has been jointly running the business with Kim Dingler. Kim will continue in her role as Chief Commercial Officer, as part of the Global Entertainment board.



Pomper has held various international leadership roles in the media and content industry, including roles within the Media and Communication company Dentsu as CEO of Netherlands, Middle East and Africa and CEO of Dentsu Belgium. Pomper also was co-founder of various media and content companies including building AMPN, a content and production company in Sub Saharan Africa.

Pomper said: “The formats and content business is going through some interesting developments and in the past 16 months, I’ve seen that the demand for the very best in entertainment has never been stronger. Now, as Managing Director, I am honoured and excited to continue to work with the ITV Studios team, producers and our partners to take highly entertaining, brand defining, returnable shows and travel them around the world.”

McGraynor added: “I am delighted that Arjan has accepted this exciting role. Global Entertainment has a key part to play in growing ITV Studios Global formats business and I am confident that under Arjan’s leadership that it will continue to build on the fantastic success it has achieved to date.”.