OneWeb sued by Trump business partner

A legal action has been commenced in the New York County Court by Giorgi Rtskhiladze, said to be a former business partner of former US president Donald Trump, against OneWeb.

The action alleges that Rtskhiladze has not been paid by OneWeb for the role he played in getting approvals for the OneWeb constellation to be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The filing says that in addition Rtskhiladze helped to pave the way with government figures in Kazakhstan in order to build and operate an Earth station for OneWeb’s upcoming broadband by satellite network. The action claims more than $30 million plus damages.

Rtskhiladze reportedly previously worked with the Trump Organization on a proposal for a hotel tower in the Georgian Black Sea town of Batumi that never got built. He has also sued the US Depaertment of Justice saying he was incorrectly portrayed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on alleged interference in the 2016 US election.

An unnamed OneWeb source told Bloomberg the claims are totally without merit, unfounded and will be vigorously opposed.