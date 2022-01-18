C4 commissions HLP Studios for Inside The Superbrands

Channel 4 has commissioned HLP Studios to make Inside The Superbrands, an eight-part series going behind the scenes of eight of the world’s biggest brands. It is the first commission for HiddenLight Productions’ new label which sees the company expanding its reach into formats and popular factual.

Inside The Superbrands shines a new light on Britain’s most iconic brands to explore how they became such a part of our cultural identity. With exclusive behind-the-scenes access, the series finds out what the future holds for them in a fast-changing world.

With a rare glimpse into the factories, the boardrooms and the product development labs of market-leading brands such as Kellogg’s, Heinz, Walkers and Guinness, Inside The Superbrands both explores their histories and looks to the future to examine how these cultural icons are changing their plans, recipes and products.

Johnny Webb, CEO, HiddenLight Productions, commented: “Brands are an integral part of all our lives and what we buy says a huge amount about how we live. We are delighted to be working with Channel 4 on our first HLP Studios commission. HLP Studios gives us the opportunity to stretch our creative wings in formats and popular factual and bring our ethos to a wider factual audience.”

Inside The Superbrands will be presented by Helen Skelton.

Nick Betts, Executive Producer, HiddenLight, added: “The series enters the hidden world of global brands that are much loved in Britain, in a surprising, insightful and playful way. We gained unique access to international brands which had never let the TV cameras in before. Our presenter, the irrepressible Helen Skelton, takes us on a journey into the heart of these Superbrands – uncovering secrets in their factories and innovation labs, but also asking the questions the brands don’t necessarily want to hear. Helen’s innate warmth, curiosity and nous is a given, but this series allows the audience to see her in a completely new light.”