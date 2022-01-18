Data: Top Ten 90s British kids’ TV shows

Data reveals the 90s British kids’ TV shows that have had the biggest impact, shaped adult lives, and continue to entertain, even three decades later.

The research compiled a list of 306 British kids’ TV shows that aired in the 1990s, according to Wikipedia. An analysis combined scores based on the number of page views, edits, and editors each TV show’s Wikipedia entry had since its creation and in 2021. The final score reveals the extent of their legacy, and the relevancy of these TV shows today.

The Top Ten:

10. The Magic Roundabout

The British version of the French show ran from 1965 to 1992. The Magic Roundabout scored 20 out of 100 on the ’90s impact scale.

9. Brum

Brum, the little yellow car that enjoys adventures around Birmingham, ran from 1991 to 2002. A new CGI version (a common theme with most ’90s kids TV shows) aired in 2016 as well. Brum scored 24 out of 100.

8. Mr. Men and Little Miss

Mr. Men and Little Miss is one of the most impactful kids TV shows of the ‘90s as well as being a successful book series. The TV show ran from 1994 to 1997. It scores 26 out of 100, securing eighth place.

7. Tweenies

Starting in 1999, Tweenies focused on four pre-school characters: Bella, Milo, Fizz, and Jake. However, the Tweenies weren’t just TV entertainers. In the early noughties, the group had a music career, achieving six UK top-40 singles. The characters featured on Top of the Pops and performed on a national arena tour. Tweenies secured seventh place with a score of 28.

6. Bob the Builder

Fixed at six, Bob the Builder is the man for the job. If that job is great British TV entertainer. Following Bob, the aforementioned builder, and his gang of lively work equipment, the group complete a range of construction tasks — while having fun, of course. Beginning in 1999, the TV show also hit the singles chart. In the noughties, Bob the Builder scored two number-one singles with Can We Fix It? and Mambo No. 5. The TV show scores 33.

5. Postman Pat

Proving the legacy of Postman Pat, the iconic original theme song was even updated in 2008 to reflect changes to delivery services. Airing from 1981 and throughout the nineties, Postman Pat scores 35 out of 100.

4. Blue Peter

This kids TV show doesn’t just belong to the nineties, starting in 1958 and continuing to this day. The classic Blue Peter badge is still distributed to this day, with around 22,000 badges being given out annually. Its influence has certainly lasted through the ages, scoring 36 out of 100 for its nineties impact.

3. Fireman Sam

Climbing into the top three, Fireman Sam is a nineties favourite. With an original run between 1987 and 1994, the firefighter’s adventures while serving the public have maintained popularity, even after all these years. Scoring 46, Fireman Sam continues to this day, updated through CGI.

2. Teletubbies

Teletubbies achieved international success, so children of the nineties across the world will likely remember its deep impact. With a score of 73 out of 100, Teletubbies is a staple of nineties kids TV.

1. Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends

At the top of the list and securing its place as the nineties’ biggest kids TV show, Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends scores 77 out of 100. Beginning in 1984, and continuing throughout the nineties and beyond, the blue train with a face is now a national symbol.