Avatel TV launches in Spain

Avatel, a local telco operator operating mainly in rural areas, has launched Avatel TV, a platform developed by Viaccess Orca with up to 50 TV channels and a catalogue of 6,000 cinema, TV series and documentary titles.

With a 4K STB based on Android technology, subscribers have access to the TV offer through two different devices simultaneously linking five devices in total. Avatel offers three different pricing options:



– Tarifa Pop 600 Mgbytes for €29.99 a month (€14.99 under promotion the first three months), including 600 MB fibre and fixed telephony

– Tarifa Rock 600 MB for €49.99 (€29.99 under promotion for 15 months) including 600 MB fibre, mobile 25 GB plus unlimited calls and fixed telephony.

– Tarifa Rock & Roll for €49.99 a month (€34.99 under promotion for 15 months) including Amazon 600 MB fibre, 2 mobile lines 50 GB plus unlimited calla, 1,000 minutes to national fixed numbers.

The channels available are:

· Canal cocina

· Comedy Central

· Dark

· DBike Channel

· Canal Panda

· AMC

· Blaze

· Calle 13

· Torole

· TMC

· SOL

· Selekt

· Sundance TV

· Panda Kids

· Odisea

· Nickelodeon

· MTV

· MTV 00s

· TV Channel Moto ADV

· Canal Hollywood

· Historia

· Global tendencias

· Global telenovelas

· Fight Time

· Decas