Avatel TV launches in Spain

Avatel, a local telco operator operating mainly in rural areas, has launched Avatel TV, a platform developed by Viaccess Orca with up to 50 TV channels and a catalogue of 6,000 cinema, TV series and documentary titles.
With a 4K STB based on Android technology, subscribers have access to the TV offer through two different devices simultaneously linking five devices in total. Avatel offers three different pricing options:
– Tarifa Pop 600 Mgbytes for €29.99 a month (€14.99 under promotion the first three months), including 600 MB fibre and fixed telephony
– Tarifa Rock 600 MB for €49.99 (€29.99 under promotion for 15 months) including 600 MB fibre, mobile 25 GB plus unlimited calls and fixed telephony.
– Tarifa Rock & Roll for €49.99 a month (€34.99 under promotion for 15 months) including Amazon 600 MB fibre, 2 mobile lines 50 GB plus unlimited calla, 1,000 minutes to national fixed numbers.
The channels available are:
· Canal cocina
· Comedy Central
· Dark
· DBike Channel
· Canal Panda
· AMC
· Blaze
· Calle 13
· Torole
· TMC
· SOL
· Selekt
· Sundance TV
· Panda Kids
· Odisea
· Nickelodeon
· MTV
· MTV 00s
· TV Channel Moto ADV
· Canal Hollywood
· Historia
· Global tendencias
· Global telenovelas
· Fight Time
· Decas
