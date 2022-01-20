Bloomberg Media, Twitter renew partnership

Bloomberg Media and Twitter have announced a global multiyear renewal of their partnership starting in January 2022, covering all major media markets across North America, EMEA, LatAm and APAC.

The partnership features new projects that combine Bloomberg News’s credibility in cryptocurrency content with Twitter’s immediacy and transparency to help consumers navigate this evolving, saturated market. Bloomberg’s editorial team will combine its reporting and analysis with Twitter’s data.

Building on the connection that Bloomberg’s @Business, @Climate, @Luxury, @Technology and other handles have created with people on Twitter, the @Crypto handle is a hub for investor news on the digital currency market’s rapid pace of change. Twitter and Bloomberg will continue elevating the news team’s exploration of the way cryptocurrencies and blockchain are reshaping the world by providing exclusive video and written content for Twitter.

In addition to the new @Crypto series, Bloomberg Media will launch additional new video franchises on Twitter in 2022 and 2023. They will also host multiple Twitter Spaces every week, expand engagement on Spaces across international markets and continue to stream its premiere live events internationally, including Bloomberg New Economy Forum and more.

“We’ve had amazing momentum in our long-standing relationship with Twitter and are excited to build on that,” said Anne Kawalerski, Chief Marketing Officer, Bloomberg Media. “Our news team’s expertise in crypto, combined with audience and brands’ hunger for that content, stood out as the perfect opportunity for Bloomberg Media and Twitter to take our partnership forward. We want to meet consumers with clarity, through data-driven news and analysis that helps them understand this rapidly-evolving market even better.”

“This is the perfect time to expand our long standing partnership with Bloomberg Media and bring more of their content to Twitter,” said Sarah Rosen, Head of US Entertainment and News Partnerships at Twitter. “Crypto conversation on Twitter is exploding and we’re thrilled to have Bloomberg provide their authoritative voice on the topic, breaking down the trends, the coins, the global impact and everything in between as we enter this new frontier of global currency.”

Bloomberg Media and Twitter’s business relationship began in 2016. Before becoming a multi-platform streaming network, Bloomberg Quicktake (originally TicToc) launched in 2017 as the first 24/7 global, social video news network in partnership with Twitter.