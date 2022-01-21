Brat TV launches AVoD channel with Future Today

Future Today, has announced a partnership with one of YouTube’s most viewed content creators, Brat TV, to launch a dedicated streaming channel featuring Brat TV’s popular video series and content geared towards teenage audiences. The new AVoD channel is available for free on Roku and Fire TV.

The channel offers more than 85 hours of original programming including Chicken Girls starring Annie LeBlanc, Hayden Summerall, and Brooke Butler; On The Ropes starring the undefeated boxer Ryan Garcia, Ava Jules, and Bella Shepard; Crown Lake starring Francesca Capaldi, Emily Skinner, and Kyla-Drew; and many other shows featuring the teen influencers.

“Future Today provides a complete suite of streaming technologies and services, from video management to advertising and monetisation solutions, promotion and much more,” said Chase Logan, Director and Head of Postproduction at Brat TV. “They are the perfect partner to help us scale our business, reach new audiences and expand our distribution across CTV platforms. With their support, we’re able to deliver the beloved content our fans crave on the most engaging video platforms – TV.”



“The brand-safe content and popularity with teenage audiences makes the Brat TV titles very attractive to our advertiser audiences and popular big-brand distribution platforms,” added Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder and CEO of Future Today. “We are very happy to be selected to help expand Brat TVs reach. They are the perfect complement to our existing lineup of kids and family programming.”

Since launching in 2017, Brat TV has amassed more than 1.6 billion views on YouTube.